Front Page

Real DVD Player is a powerful DVD player utility. It is both a DVD player and a video file player.
Real DVD Player has both a Free version and a Full version. The Free version allows you to play one DVD Disc once and video files three times. Once reaching these limits, purchase options are available for continuing to use the App.
Real Office Suite is a comprehensive office suite for creating, viewing and editing Microsoft Office, OpenOffice and many other types of documents. It is a economical alternative to the expensive Microsoft Office Suite.
Real Office Suite has both a Free version and a Full version. The Free version allows you to try the whole feature set of the App for three days. After the Free Trial period, purchase options are available for continuing to use the App.
Real PDF Suite (previously Real PDF Editor) is a useful tool that has almost all features you need to work on PDF files. It can be used to view and annotate PDF files, fill PDF forms, extract/split & merge PDF files, re-order PDF pages, convert other documentation to PDF, create blank PDF and convert PDF to image files.
Real Zip is a tool to extract archive files easy and fast. You can not only unarchive common formats such as ZIP, RAR, 7-Zip, TAR, Gzip and more, but also create new Zip files.
Formats supported: Rar, Zip, 7z, Iso, Bzip2, Gzip, Tar, Xz and more.
Real DJ is a music maker app for both beginner and professional DJs. Easy to use and totally free, it can be used for many purposes. From playing your music in your family party, to remixing your favorites songs into a great music, Real DJ just can do it.
Real Cleaner is the leading application for cleaning and freeing up disk space on Windows 10. It also provides a large files finder and a duplicate files finder to help you free up more space.
Better Player is an open source DVD, Blu-ray, video and multi-media player. Simple but powerful, it enables you to watch movies and films on your Windows device easily.
No other video converter software is required any longer because it can play any kind of media format.
Better Audio Editor is a multi-track audio editor and recorder software. It enables you to play and edit audio files, record your voice and music, combine multiple sound tracks, apply sound effects, finally export your work as MP3 files, and more.
Real PDF is a totally free PDF reader and editor app. Compatible with Adobe Acrobat Reader, Foxit PDF, Xodo PDF, Plaris PDF, Google PDF, Drawboard PDF and PDF X, Real PDF provides a full set of features of viewing, printing, editing and annotating PDFs.
Formats Supported: PDF, PS, Tiff, CHM, DjVu, Images, DVI, XPS, ODT, Fiction Book, Comic Book, Plucker, EPub, Fax
How fast is your internet connection?
Based on Ookla speedtest technology, Real Speed Test is a free and simple app to measure your download speed, upload speed, network delay and consistency.
Real Paint is the best free image editor app on Microsoft store. If you are a beginner, with Real Paint, you can easily enhance photographs, add text to an image and combine images with layers tool. If you are an expert, you can manipulate paths, select in multiple ways, and paint with more complex tools and plug-ins.